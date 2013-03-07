Jennifer Aniston sparkles on the red carpet

Jennifer wowed at the LA premiere of her new film, Love Happens

Jennifer Aniston is yet another star who's been having a fab fashion week! At the premiere of her new film Love Happens, Jen turned heads in a long-sleeved silver draped minidress, teamed with matching silver sandals and, as per usual, not one hair was out of place.

As she posed on the carpet with co-stars Aaron Eckhart and Dan Fogler she looked absolutely stunning and carefree!

Jen also appeared on The Tonight Show this week, where she looked cute but classic in another long-sleeved minidress, this time in black with button detailing, which we are totally lusting after here in the InStyle office...

Definitely our new must-have LBD!

By Camilla Swift