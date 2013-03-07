Jennifer Aniston honoured in Hand and Footprint ceremony in Hollywood

Honoured with the Hand and Footprint ceremony in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston got the giggles as Justin Theroux watched on.
The Hollywood tradition of immortalising a celeb's hand and footprints in cement outside Grauman's Chinese Theatre clearly tickled Jen as she got on her knees and placed her mani-ed hands in wet cement.
And with Justin in the crowd cheering her on, Jen couldn't have looked happier.
In a gorgeously girlie floral print Prada mini-dress teamed with pretty nude Gucci peep-toes, Jen moved out of her failsafe LBD comfort-zone in a look that really worked.
