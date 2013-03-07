Jennifer Aniston goes girlie for Horrible Bosses promo

Jennifer Aniston worked a gorgeously girlie LBD as she appeared on the Jon Stewart Show in NYC...

Jennifer Aniston loves her LBDs but decided to add a girlie edge to her failsafe frock with this stunning lace confection by Nina Ricci.

Perhaps her new movie Horrible Bosses has encouraged the gorgeous actress to venture out of her wardrobe comfort zone a little, as her character in the film is a little more risque than we're used to seeing Jen play.

Either way, we're loving Jen's new take on the black dress for her TV appearance on the Jon Stewart Show in NYC.

We're looking forward to seeing what she'll be wearing next!

