Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux work the red carpet

Possibly the cutest new couple in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston and husband-to-be Justin Theroux, cosied up at an awards ceremony honouring their friend Ben Stiller.

The cute couple were even working matching monochrome looks, with Jen sporting a black and white bandeau dress, and Justin looking so dapper in a tux!

And we couldn’t take our eyes off Jen’s huge diamond engagement ring given to her by her new fiancé, which she wore alongside a matching diamond bracelet. Not to be outdone, Justin was still toting the gold ‘Jen’ ring he has been seen with previously. Cute!

