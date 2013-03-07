Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux work the red carpet

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux work the red carpet
Rex
by: Nathalie Gough
7 Mar 2013

Newly engaged Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux stepped out in support of celeb pal Ben Stiller…

Possibly the cutest new couple in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston and husband-to-be Justin Theroux, cosied up at an awards ceremony honouring their friend Ben Stiller.

SEE THE LATEST CELEBRITY ENGAGEMENTS

The cute couple were even working matching monochrome looks, with Jen sporting a black and white bandeau dress, and Justin looking so dapper in a tux!

WATCH: JENNIFER ANISTON’S BEAUTY TRANSFORMATION

 

And we couldn’t take our eyes off Jen’s huge diamond engagement ring given to her by her new fiancé, which she wore alongside a matching diamond bracelet. Not to be outdone, Justin was still toting the gold ‘Jen’ ring he has been seen with previously. Cute! 

GET INSTYLE’S NEW APP

More Celebrity

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top