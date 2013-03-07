Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are officially engaged!

Finally, Jennifer Aniston and her beau Justin Theroux have confirmed they are engaged!

They fast became one of Hollywood's hottest couples after they began dating last year, and now Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced they're engaged!

Justin's rep confirmed that Jen accepted his proposal, revealing: "Justin Theroux had an amazing birthday on Friday, receiving an extraordinary gift when his girlfriend, Jennifer Aniston, accepted his proposal of marriage."

As yet there's no hint as to when the big day will be, but with news breaking last week that Kate Bosworth is set to marry love interest Michael Polish, we're set for a season of stylish weddings.

By Hayley Spencer