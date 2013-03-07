Jay Z makes his first public appearance since birth of baby Blue Ivy!

Jay Z is congratulated by fans and celeb pals as he steps out for the first time since the birth of his daughter two weeks ago.

Jay Z made his first public appearance since the birth of his daughter Blue Ivy Carter last night, to congratulations from fans and friends.

Looking super smart in a dark suit and tie with silver tie pin, the Empire State Of Mind rapper waved to crowds and shouted “thank you” as they congratulated him.

Attending the opening of his nightclub 40/40, singer Ashanti and director Spike Lee came along to show Jay Z their support, with Ashanti sporting a metallic grey gown with cut away panels.

Missing from the event were wife Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy, whose first sounds on daddy Jay’s song Glory made her the youngest artist ever to enter the US charts last week.

By Nathalie Gough