James Franco and Selena Gomez star in Spring Breakers

The American rite of passage known as spring break has always been a confusing concept to us Brits, but James Franco, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson have brought a whole new meaning to the annual holiday in their upcoming film, Spring Breakers.

Starring James Franco as a corn-rowed, cap-toothed gangster, Spring Breakers sees his character bail out four college girls after their holiday antics land them in jail. But what will he make them do to pay him back? Watch the trailer to see a snap shot of the action!

