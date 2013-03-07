James Arthur wins the X Factor!

In an all-male final, James Arthur beat out contestants Christopher Maloney and Jahmene Douglas to become this year’s X Factor winner.

Wowing us with his rendition of Let’s Get It On, plus a duet with mentor Nicole Scherzinger, James scooped the top spot after his rendition of his new single, Impossible.

To celebrate his victory, James headed to the X Factor's starry bash, where fellow finalists Union J, Ella Henderson and Rylan Clark joined him, as well as last year’s winners Little Mix.

But the weekend wasn’t all about James, with guest appearances on the show from Rihanna and One Direction, and plenty of gorgeous looks from Tulisa Contostavlos and Nicole Scherzinger, who made several outfit changes to duet with the finalists.