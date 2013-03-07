Jake Gyllenhaal and Michelle Monaghan hit the LA première of new thriller Source Code in style

Jake Gyllenhaal and Michelle Monaghan hit the LA première of new thriller Source Code in style
Rex
by: Sarah Smith
7 Mar 2013

Leading man Jake Gyllenhaal turned on his charm for the cameras as he posed and joked about with his co-star Michelle Monaghan for the LA première of thriller Source Code last night...

The monochromatic couple cut a dash on the red carpet: the suave Jake Gyllenhaal wore a cool slate grey Tom Ford suit; while Michelle Monaghan opted for a figure-hugging Versace number in spring’s hottest shade of white and heels.

MORE MICHELLE MONAGHAN PICTURES

Though the Hollywood hottie is single, the pro also wore the biggest big grin – looking confident and giggling with his on-screen love interest.

Jake plays the role of soldier Captain Colter Stevens in the techno-thriller, who wakes up one day in the body of an unknown man. He soon discovers that he’s part of a government mission to find the bomber of a Chicago commuter train. Discovering that he is able to swap his identity for eight minutes at a time, he tries to save train passenger Christina (played by Michelle) from death.

Directed by Duncan Jones – the man behind 2009’s Bafta-winning film Moon and son of David Bowie – this taut thriller has already garnered a thumbs-up from the critics. We’re looking forward to something pretty special.

MOTHER'S DAY GUIDE

Source Code is out in the UK on Friday 1 April.  Watch the trailer here (see left).

By Louise Sugrue

More Celebrity

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top