Jade Jagger launches new boutique

Mick Jagger flew in from Paris to hit daughter Jade Jagger’s new boutique launch last night.

Jade, Mick and guests, including Kitty Spencer and Bella Freud, sipped on vodka cocktails by Babicka and munched on silver and gold-leaf oysters, sashimi tuna and crostini and saffron squid.

Dan Williams hit the decks, cracking out funky tunes including a remix of Cheryl Cole’s 3 Words.

The sumptuous new store is the perfect setting for Jade’s jewellery line – and her three ready to wear collections, inspired by themes like Folk and French Revolution.

In true rock ‘n’ roll style, the party carried on into the early hours, spilling out into the Pelican pub next door!

Can’t wait to check out the new store.

By Ruth Doherty