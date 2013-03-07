J-Lo to judge on American Idol!

When Simon Cowell announced his departure from the American Idol judging panel earlier this year we wondered who would be able to fill the gap left by the high-waisted trousered one. Well they’ve come up trumps and bagged a real American idol in Jennifer Lopez.

Live from the final round of auditions, it was announced that Jennifer Lopez and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler will join the one remaining original judge, Randy Jackson, for Season 10 of American Idol.

Proving she could teach the idol wannabes how to look like a star, Jennifer strutted on stage in a silver sequined jump suit with power padded shoulders and killer Louboutin stilettos.

We guarantee she’ll put out the style stops week on week!

By Sarah Smith