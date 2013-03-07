It’s puppy love for Hayden Panettiere at the debut screening of Alpha and Omega!

Hayden Panettiere received a furry surprise on the red carpet last night at the debut screening of Alpha and Omega!

Heroes actress Hayden Panettiere had no trouble sharing the wolf whistles as she was handed a cute wolf cub at the unveiling of her new animated feature at the BFI Southbank.

Teaming an oversized metallic top with grey skinny jeans, and nude Louboutins for a girlie edge, Hayden went for casual chic on the red carpet. Dressed head-to-toe in icy, silver tones, Hayden and her new wolf pal seemed surprisingly well matched!

The 21-year-old actress voices Kate, an alpha wolf cub who falls head over heels with omega wolf Humphrey, voiced by Justin Long. It tells a heartfelt story of the two lovesick cubs who fight for their relationship despite their opposite ends of the social animal chain.

The animation also stars the voices of Christina Ricci and the late Dennis Hopper and will be opening in the UK on October 22. We’re a sucker for love stories, and if the characters are as cute as Kate’s new wolf buddy, we can't wait to get all gooey-eyed too!

By Asha Joneja