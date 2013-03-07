Isla Fisher wows at London Premiere

The actress is a knockout in Dolce & Gabbana just weeks after delivering baby number two

Isla Fisher was the ultimate yummy mummy last night at the London premiere of her latest flick, Burke and Hare, in a printed ruby red frock by Dolce & Gabbana and a sumptuous velvet bolero jacket.

The actress, who gave birth to the baby just weeks ago, co-stars with Simon Pegg in the black comedy about a body parts killer and his girlfriend and revealed she had some costume drama on set when she had to squeeze into a corset when she was three months’ pregnant: “I used to pretend I was wearing a corset and then not wear it, just wear a push up bra – don’t tell the director that.”

Fisher gave birth to her and husband Sasha Baron Cohen’s second child on 11 September. The couple already have a 3-year-old daughter, Olive.

By Maria Milano