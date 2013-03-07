Isabel Lucas effortless style icon

Washed up on our small screens as beach beauty Tasha in Home and Away back in 2003, Isabel Lucas has moved to LA, onto the silver screen and straight into our style radar.

Pictured here in a cute Save the Wild Things T-shirt and nonchalantly turned-up jeans, the Transformers star looked super cool and casual with a gorgeous satchel style leather bag slung over her shoulder.

She’s not just a T-shirt and jeans girl though. Down-day outfits have also included granny-chic sundresses teamed with plimsoles, and 60s shifts with knee-high boots, all pulled off with elegant ease.

It’s this effortless style that Isabel brings to the red carpet too. She looked radiant at PETA’s 30th Anniversary Gala and Humanitarian Awards in Hollywood wearing a vintage yellow dress tied with a skinny gold belt, a Lulu Frost bracelet and black flats.

And she was our Look of the Day back in February championing London-based Aussie designer Josh Goot in a vibrant minidress at the Sydney premiere of her film Daybreakers.

SEE ISABEL'S LOOK OF THE DAY

The 25-year-old Isabel was also spotted sitting pretty in pistachio on the front row of Calvin Klein’s SS11 show at NYFW, with Julianne Moore, Kerry Washington and Katie Holmes for company.

SEE NYFW'S FRONT ROW FASHIONISTAS

We reckon she’s a style icon in the making.

By Sarah Smith