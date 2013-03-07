Is Katherine Jenkins the new Cheryl Cole?

Welsh mezzo soprano Katherine Jenkins, 29, is to be a judge on a new ITV Saturday night talent show in the new year.

Following a similar format to Strictly and Dancing on Ice, the show (as yet unnamed) will feature celebs/musicians learning how to become opera singers. The host will be the glam (and former talent-show contestant herself) Myleene Klass.

With a TV prime-time slot and reportedly a six-figure deal under her belt, the beautiful blonde songbird’s profile is set to soar. We at InStyle think she’s destined for big, big things… Just look what happened to girl-singer-turned-national-sweetheart Cheryl Cole.

Already sparking up the red carpet in her Victoria Beckham dresses and beehive, we’re sure that Katherine’s styling will be brightening up our winter nights in.



Watch this space, ladies.

By Louise Sugrue