Is Dan Stevens leaving Downton Abbey?

Just after the fantastic news that Downton Abbey has been commissioned for a fourth series and just as we are gearing ourselves up for the Christmas special, it's now thought that Dan Stevens, who plays the loveable Matthew Crawley, may only appear in the first episode of the fourth series.

Dan is currently starring in a show on Broadway alongside Jessica Chastain – perhaps Hollywood is beckoning for the romantic lead.

After the dramatic exit of Lady Sybil in the last series we are already in overdrive thinking up all the different circumstances in which his departure could come about – if you have any theories then let us know on Twitter…

By Bernadette Cornish