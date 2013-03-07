Introducing the Glee girls!

It’s our latest must-watch TV show, and its female stars; Lea Michelle, Dianna Agron and Jayma Mays glammed it up at the Fox Winter All Star Party

Stars of the hit TV series Glee went all out to wow at a recent bash in California.

Several members of the cast including Lea Michele who plays Rachel Berry, Dianna Agron who plays Quinn Fabray and Jayma Mays who plays Emma Pillsbury arrived at the swanky Fox Winter All Star Party claiming their places as the new hottest girls in town.

Proving that these girls are all about their on-trend styles, each went for an individual but equally fashion fabulous look. Lea rocked a nude bustier and pink ruffled skirt both by Isaac Mizrahi with a pair of hot Giuseppe Zanotti heels, while Dianna went for a stunning Burberry lace dress with a Judith Leiber clutch and Jimmy Choo Disco sandals.

Jayma chose a backless coral minidress with snakeskin heels and gorgeous gold droplet earrings.

Even though the first episode only aired in the UK on Monday we’re already hooked on the all singing all dancing show which has been given the green light for a second series. Hooray.

Looks like the 90210 girls have got some serious competition!

By Georgie Hindle