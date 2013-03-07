Introducing Hot New TV Star Sinead Keenan

We predict big things for actress Sinead Keenan – not only did the lucky gal play a mysterious alien alongside delicious David Tennant in the Doctor Who specials over Christmas, but you can now see her in BBC3 hit sci-fi show Being Human, about a flatshare between a vampire, a werewolf and a ghost (also starring very-easy-on-the-eye Russell Tovey and Aidan Turner). But when InStyle caught up with the rising star, we just had to find out the important things in life – yep, all about her wardrobe, make-up and beauty regime (she gave us a great shopping tip too)...
Lust-worthy piece in your wardrobe?
I have gorgeously delicate salmon pink vintage dress from the 1940s. It’s so beautiful that I actually pin it up on my wall as a piece of art.
Favourite accessories?
I have a beautiful gold necklace with a jade pendant that belonged to my Grandmother.
Top shopping tip?
I love vintage but hate having to rummage for a good find. So I love fraubraun.com as it’s already done the rooting around for you. Plus they can source specific pieces for you.
Favourite designer?
I like Stella McCartney’s stuff. Her clothes are so beautiful but look really comfortable.
Style icon?
I really like how Jennifer Aniston does the dressed down look. It’s very clean and not too fussy. And I love Anna Friel’s style. I'm inspired by her outfits because she's short like me.
Acting inspiration?
I love the American actress Allison Janney (star of the West Wing and some indie films). I think she is fantastic.
Skincare to swear by?
I tend not to wear makeup in the day as I wear so much for work. I love Dermalogica products - I recommend their Daily Microfoliant and their Precleanse.
Must have hair products?
My hair is short and kinky so I use Label. M Toni and Guy Souffle, because it doesn’t make my hair hard like other curling products.
By Abigail Radnor