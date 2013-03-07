Introducing Hot New TV Star Sinead Keenan

We’ve got a girl crush on ‘Being Human’ star Sinead Keenan. So we just had to talk to her to find out what rocks her world...

We predict big things for actress Sinead Keenan – not only did the lucky gal play a mysterious alien alongside delicious David Tennant in the Doctor Who specials over Christmas, but you can now see her in BBC3 hit sci-fi show Being Human, about a flatshare between a vampire, a werewolf and a ghost (also starring very-easy-on-the-eye Russell Tovey and Aidan Turner). But when InStyle caught up with the rising star, we just had to find out the important things in life – yep, all about her wardrobe, make-up and beauty regime (she gave us a great shopping tip too)...

Lust-worthy piece in your wardrobe?

I have gorgeously delicate salmon pink vintage dress from the 1940s. It’s so beautiful that I actually pin it up on my wall as a piece of art.

Favourite accessories?

I have a beautiful gold necklace with a jade pendant that belonged to my Grandmother.

Top shopping tip?

I love vintage but hate having to rummage for a good find. So I love fraubraun.com as it’s already done the rooting around for you. Plus they can source specific pieces for you.

Favourite designer?

I like Stella McCartney’s stuff. Her clothes are so beautiful but look really comfortable.

Style icon?

I really like how Jennifer Aniston does the dressed down look. It’s very clean and not too fussy. And I love Anna Friel’s style. I'm inspired by her outfits because she's short like me.

Acting inspiration?

I love the American actress Allison Janney (star of the West Wing and some indie films). I think she is fantastic.

Skincare to swear by?

I tend not to wear makeup in the day as I wear so much for work. I love Dermalogica products - I recommend their Daily Microfoliant and their Precleanse.

Must have hair products?

My hair is short and kinky so I use Label. M Toni and Guy Souffle, because it doesn’t make my hair hard like other curling products.

By Abigail Radnor