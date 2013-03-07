InStyle's star-studded afternoon tea

Who should we spot when enjoying Cocktails & Cupcakes at the May Fair Hotel but Boyzone's Keith Duffy...

Fashion Week is fast approaching and with less than a month to go, InStyle is getting in some practice – running in super-high heels, juggling glossy invitations, saying "the collection was so brave", that sort of thing.

To fuel us during this fashion fabulous time, yesterday we sampled the new Cocktails and Cocktails menu at The May Fair Bar at The May Fair Hotel, the official hotel of London Fashion Week – where we spotted Keith Duffy from Boyzone!

(A little birdie tells us that Mel B and Tinchy Stryder were enjoying a cocktail or two themselves last Friday night at the celebrity haunt.)

We tried a delicious Caramel Espresso Martini – a java jolt of pure heaven – and the Peppermint Tea Martini (like ice cream in a glass!). The tea- and coffee-inspired cocktails were accompanied by freshly iced miniature cupcakes.

We loved a mascarpone-iced cake; one topped with a nut truffle; and white chocolate with a fresh raspberry, but our absolute fave? A cake with chocolate icing, a gold chocolate “jewel” and sugar diamonds. Yes: edible diamonds! Genius.

Cocktails and Cupcakes at The May Fair Bar, from £20. The May Fair Hotel, Stratton Street, London, W1 (020 7915 3894).

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood