InStyle's December cover star Dakota Fanning reveals all about Twilight

She's got an acting back catalogue to rival A-listers far beyond her years and fashion clout to match, so Dakota Fanning had plenty to share with InStyle when we sat down with her after she shot her playful December cover shoot.

About to return to our screens in Twilight finale film, Breaking Dawn - Part 2, Dakota is clearly excited: “There’s a sequence in it that will really trip people out. It’s so crazy! They’ll be shocked. But they’ll recover. You’ll see.”

Having worked for the past through years with Kristen Stewart on both the Twi franchise and The Runaways biopic, of the same name, Dakota is keen to defend the recent press attention surrounding her friend: “Well, I just think that media frenzies like that… Everyone thinks they have the right to, you know, publicise the struggles and sadness and heartbreak and all of that. It’s like, ‘Why do you think you are the authority to judge people’s experiences?”

When it comes to her own personal life, the 18-year-old explains why you won't see her love life filling columns any time soon: “I’m not the kind of girl who really wants boyfriends in my life. I’m very black and white in what I feel and I don’t wanna be with someone that I don’t foresee spending a long time with.”

Read Dakota's full interview in InStyle's December issue

