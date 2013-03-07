InStyle's Best Dressed Celebrities of 2012!

Kate Middleton, Alexa Chung and Rihanna have all put their best Jimmy Choo forward – but who has claimed the top spot?

It was a monumental task but someone’s got to do it. The InStyle team searched with vigor for the best dressed star of 2012 and believe us when we say there was a lot to choose from…

From Diane Kruger’s breath-taking Marie-Antoinette inspired Christian Dior Couture dress at the Cannes Film Festival to Victoria Beckham showing off her own sleek designs we could barely come to a decision. We did, just.

Olivia Palermo’s polished outfits are being closely trailed by Hollywood’s new power players who aren’t afraid to take risks on the red carpet (we’re looking at you, Jennifer Lawrence) but even they have to look out for the likes of Harper Beckham and Alia Wang who are in hot pursuit of the crown!

The Olsens (including Elizabeth) found that there was solidarity in sisters – so we created a whole new sub-category for that. Well, with Elle and Dakota Fanning and Poppy and Cara Delevigne looking so in step we had to! There’s also a sub-category for the men who have provided perfect eye-candy all year round – you’re welcome!

Kristen Stewart, Miranda Kerr, Kirsten Dunst – they have all given it their best shot this year but you’ll have to pick up your December issue of InStyle to find out who has piped them to the number one spot!

By Bernadette Cornish

