InStyle prediction: Fearne Cotton's baby to lead most stylish due in 2013

With pregnant Fearne Cotton due to welcome her baby in time for 2013, we predict which mother-baby duos will rule in the style stakes for 2013…

Victoria Beckham and Harper, Miranda Kerr and Flynn, January Jones and Xander - 2012 has seen some serious competition for the most stylish mother-baby duo, but with some seriously famous tots dues in 2013, the ante is about to be upped even further.

Fearne Cotton is due to give birth by the end of the year, and given the Radio 1 presenters' effortlessly cool credentials, we predict her and her little one will be serious style contenders.

Lily Allen could also be set to give them a run for their money, with baby number two and body-con queen and wife to Matthew McConoughay, Camilla Alves, is a seasoned pro at co-ordinating her kids, so watch this space!

Stay tuned for more 2013 style predictions from InStyle.

