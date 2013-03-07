InStyle parties with Kylie Minogue on her wow-worthy Aphrodite tour!

When Kylie Minogue made her entrance emerging from a giant gold clamshell for her audience-packed 02 Aphrodite tour last night, we knew that the stunning singer was going to put on one spectacular show - and she certainly didn't disappoint...

In a whirlwind of gold and glitzy outfits designed by Dolce & Gabbana, Kylie was transformed into a gorgeous Greek goddess.

Perched atop gold Pegasus and riding a chariot pulled by a troop of glistening hunky men, Kylie treated InStyle and her excited fans to new tracks from album Aphrodite as well as some of the classics including I Should be So Lucky and Can't Get You Out of My Head.

What a great night!

By Annabelle Spranklen