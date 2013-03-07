InStyle partied with Jameela Jamil and Rosario Dawson at the Uniqlo 10th anniversary bash

Top high street fashion brand Uniqlo celebrated its 10th anniversary with a super glam bash in London boasting a stellar VIP guest-list including Jameela Jamil, Rosario Dawson, Bip Ling and InStyle.
Channeling an East London vibe, Jameela was her usual stunning self, in an all-black ensemble with a starry top, flared skirt, knee-high socks and topped off with a 70s style hat.
Meanwhile Rosario opted for an edgy black dress with monochrome peep-toe heels.
The VIP guests danced the night away to beats provided by top DJ Le Baron.
Happy birthday Uniqlo!