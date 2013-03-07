InStyle meets country singing sensation Taylor Swift

We sat down with the country starlet to find out which designer she's obsessed with, how she met Kate Moss and why she wants to work with Chris Martin...

Not only does Taylor Swift boast the most enviable curls in Hollywood, but having been signed as Sony/ATV's youngest songwriter at just 14, she's since won a staggering four grammys in one swoop, released the best digitally selling country album of all time, and surpassed Beyonce for making the most Top 40 singles this decade - a pretty impressive set of music credentials for someone who turns 21 this December.

With collaborations with the likes of John Mayer and T-Pain under her belt, and as the first artist of her genre to receive a much-coveted MTV video award, she's also transformed the face of country music.

Meeting Taylor at the Dorcheter hotel, she sat cosied up with an oversized knit layered over her floaty dress, and quickly rose to greet us with a huge smile. After introducing ourselves, we quickly got chatting about her recent spree at Topshop, her fashion week favourites and what's inspired her new album Speak Now...

You've just been in Paris, how was that?

Paris was gorgeous, I get really excited by Parisian architecture and I love walking around and seeing the way people dress over there.

And what do you think of British style?

I find it really inspring, I'll see a girl just walking down the street and I'll be putting an outfit together in my head based on what she's wearing.

Do you have any Brit style crushes?

I saw Kate Moss the other day - she's staying in the same hotel as me. I didn't get a chance to talk to her, but seeing her was enough to leave me awe-struck all day. She's stunning.

How would you sum up your own style?

I love anything really girlie, but right now I'm also into anything that looks old - I'm buying lots of vintage things. I have this Ralph Lauren purse that I just love right now, it's all weathered and retro looking and I just want to wear it with everything.

You travel a lot, so what items alway come with you?

I get really cold, so I always travel with a big chunky, comfortable jumper. I love coming to London because it gives me a head start on the seasons. Here it's like it's just turning to winter, so I've stocked up on layers. I went to Topshop yesterday and got knit scarves, a hat with a bobble and loads of warm jumpers and two coats.

You hit fashion week this season. What show stood out for you and who are your favourite designers?

Roberto Cavalli was amazing, I'm also a fan of Dior and Dolce & Gabbana. There's also another designer that I'm obsessed with right now! I fell in love with Azzedine Alaia's clothes when we were in Paris and we were invited to his showroom.

You new album Speak Now is out next week. It's your third - how does that feel?

I'm nervous, anxious, excited - I've been working on it for two years now and I'm so happy to hear early reviews which are positive. I've been writing it alone, and now I'm putting these personal stories out into the world, so you really want people to like them.

A lot of your songs read like diary entries, does that make you nervous about the reaction of your audience and the people your singing about?

One of my goals from really early on was that if I was ever fortunate enough to be successful in music I would want to stay the same person, and the same songwriter. In keeping with staying the same artist, I've always written about people in my life, and these people are characters in the stories that I tell in my songs. I've done that since I was 12, it's just that now there's a bit more specualtion about who the songs are about than when I was 12!

A lot of your songs are very upbeat and romantic, but on your new album 'Dear John' stands out as a more sombre track. Do you have any advice for girls who are going through heartbreak?

People often ask me 'how I deal with a break-up? How do I get a guy's attention?' But, I think every romance is a case-by-case situation, no relationship is the same, and every girl has to do what works best for her.

You've been in music for a long time, who were your inspirations when you were growing up?

Definitely Shania Twayne, I also listened to a lot of Tom Petty. I love U2, Deaf Leopard and The Dixie Chicks - I admired the way they played their instruments. Artists from all over the map, really. I think that's helped me take musical risks and write diverse songs.

You've certainly experimented with different genres in terms of collaborations. Is there anyone else you'd love to work with?

I've been a huge fan of Chris Martin forever, it'd be awesome to work with him. He's really kind and he's been really encouraging when we've met.

Did you have a crush when you were growing up, and have you met them since?

Yes! I had a crush on Taylor Hanson (of boy band Hanson) when I was young. He and his family come out to my shows and he's such a nice guy. I'm glad my childhood crush didn't go to waste on someone who wasn't nice!

Finally, we'd love to ask you for a few fashion and beauty secrets. What's the most expensive thing you've ever bought, clothes-wise?

I cap myself when I shop, I don't like to spend extravagant amounts on clothes. But, I do get lent clothes for events, it's scary to wear something so expensive, but I feel really pampered. I get to be someone else for a night, and then I give them back.

What beauty products do you always have in your handbag?

I'm obsessed with eyeliner, and I always carry around Cover Girl Eyelash Blast mascara - it's bright orange, so it's easy to spot in my bag.

At InStyle your amazing curls are always a talking point. Do you have any top products?

Really? Well, I have naturally curly hair, so that's a good place to start. I don't use products but I do like to barrell curl my hair.

Speak Now is out NOW. Check out Taylor in action in single 'Mine' below

By Hayley Spencer