InStyle joins Rihanna on her 777 world tour!

As Rihanna embarks on her hotly anticipated 777 - 7 Countries, 7 Days, 7 Shows - world tour, InStyle's Senior Fashion Editor Natalie Hartley joins her in her private jet for a week of music, parties and fashion!

Speaking about the tour, Rihanna revealed: "I am so excited about the 777 Tour. We are turning this jumbo jet into our tour bus. We're practically living on this thing for a week: sleeping, partying, all together. Me, my fans, the press...it's going to be a wild ride. I wanted it to be a rock n' roll adventure, and I think when it's over it will be the coolest thing I've ever done. I'm that excited about it."

And with her fashion collaboration with River Island launching next year, no doubt Rihanna will be serving up plenty of style hits along the way.

From Rihanna's outfits to all the party deets, Natalie will be tweeting every exciting detail of the 7 days from InStyle_UK #InStyleRihannaTour and of course Instagramming - @InStyleUK - all the pics.

The 777 tour will run as follows: Wednesday, November 14 in Mexico City; November 15 in Toronto; November 16 in Stockholm; November 17 in Paris; November 18 in Berlin; worldwide release date, Monday, November 19 in London; and Tuesday, November 20 in New York City. And RiRi will be announcing the venues to fans as she arrives in each city.

