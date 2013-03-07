InStyle hits Mexico on 777 tour with Rihanna!

InStyle lives it up in Mexico City on the first stop of Rihanna’s 777 tour

Rihanna’s 777 tour made its first stop in Mexico City last night and InStyle’s Senior Fashion Editor Natalie Hartley was there to get the party started with the stylish songstress.

Travelling with RiRi across the world to seven different cities in seven days, Natalie tweeted from the private plane: “We are off to Mexico city!! #instylerihannatour”

And post show Natalie was super excited, tweeting: “What a great show!! No tricks just her! Now back on plane and off to Toronto!! @river_island #instylerihannatour”

RiRi clearly enjoyed Mexico City, too: “Thank you Mexico, I love u! #1 down, 6 more to go!!! Country number 2, Canada! Toronto here we come #777tour #HTC”

