InStyle got styled at the Arqiva British Academy Television Awards!

InStyle hit the Arqiva British Academy Television Awards – find out all the deets here PLUS win a goodie bag from the event!

InStyle got the red carpet treatment as we were invited to a sneaky preview of the uber glam Arqiva British Academy Television Awards – aka the TV BAFTAs.

Starting out at the BAFTA styling suites at London’s gorgeous Corinthia Hotel we got insider info direct from official BAFTA make-up artists at MAC and Mark Hill hairdressers, who told us what trends to look out for on the red carpet. We were given wavy tresses by the Mark Hill team, who told us that the look for this awards season is all about the natural up-do. Moving past House of Fraser's AW12 collection of red carpet gowns, we sat next to The Only Way Is Essex's Lydia Bright while MAC's senior make-up artists whipped us up a super-quick yet glam smokey eye and nude lip.

Our red carpet makeover was completed with some dazzling sapphire and diamond-effect jewels from CARAT*, which we were reluctant to give back…

And as an exclusive treat to you, we've teamed up with CARAT* to offer one lucky InStyle reader an Arqiva British Academy Television Awards nominees goodie bag, which is stacked full of treats including a stunning CARAT* pendant, St Tropez tanning set, Mark Hill big hair range and more, so you’ll be able to try out your very own BAFTA winning look, all while indulging with a glass of Tattinger champagne and Hotel Chocolat treats!

ENTER THE COMPETITION NOW!