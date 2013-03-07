InStyle cover girl Gwyneth Paltrow works two fab outfits in one day

January cover star Gwyneth Paltrow squeezes two sizzling outfits in just a few hours…

Gwyneth Paltrow scored double style points in Dubai, working two gorgeous outfits in one day! As the face of Boss Nuit, Gwyneth Paltrow took her duties to Dubai, making an in-store appearance at the luxurious Dubai Mall to promote the new fragrance.

SEE MORE GWYNETH PALTROW PICTURES

Sticking to her signature minimalist style, the British actress kept it simple but oh-so-chic in a short-sleeved grey Boss dress teamed with silver jewellery.

WHICH LOOK DO YOU PREFER? TELL US ON TWITTER!

A quick outfit swap later and Gwyneth was party-perfect at the Boss Nuit VIP cocktail event evening. As guest of honor, Gwennie made sure all eyes were on her in a sparkling strapless top and trousers – both Boss. And in true Gwyneth style, she needed little else to complete her look, except long, glossy blonde locks and a sparkling necklace.

Go behind-the-scenes with Gwyneth Paltrow on our January cover shoot...