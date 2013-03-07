InStyle at the Alicia Keys Album Launch Party

Bringing her New York cool to London’s West End, Alicia Keys attracted a parade of pop starlets to her album launch party in association with W hotels last night.

Paloma Faith certainly caused a stir in her Manish Arora orange crystal jumpsuit and the biggest quiff in the room, ‘I’m a big time Alicia fan. I’ve got a copy of my album in my bag that I want to give to her,’ the flame haired siren told InStyle.

Ortise, who turned up with the rest of his JLS crew, also told us how excited he was to finally see the soul diva perform, something he’s wanted to do since being a kid, ‘The boys are teasing me because I’ve brought my guitar with me and they think I am going to jump on stage with her.’

Alas, no such duet occurred but Alicia held her own on stage as per usual, keeping it casual cool in an Alexander McQueen belted knit and blue trousers with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels, belting out crowd pleasers like No One and Empire State of Mind.

InStyle also caught up with Alesha Dixon as she was swapping numbers with The Saturdays’ Rochelle who were both looking forward to Alicia’s new song Doesn’t Mean Anything.

Will Young was also there and talked X Factor final predictions ,‘It’s got to be Joe’ and post-Christmas getaways, ‘I’m off to Africa’ with us.

Besides Miss Keys, there was a lot of love (especially female) for one man… The ultra smooth Dizzee Rascal, who when asked how a lady should dress to impress him, had a good look around the room before delivering his verdict to us… ‘tight...’ So now you know ladies.

By Abigail Radnor