Improve your style for charity!

Style tips, beauty advice, discount designer gear... and all for a good cause! Get a ticket for Dress4Dignity, the ultimate feel-good fashion event.

Fancy giving your wardrobe a style shake-up and raising money for charity at the same time?

Dress4Dignity is an event for fashionistas of all ages, shapes and sizes who want to rev-up their wardrobe for autumn, get some style and beauty advice from on-hand experts and help raise money for a good cause.

The last event took place in Vienna, and on 3rd October a team of stylists and beauticians will descend on Bath for a day of fashion-filled fun.

Tickets are a snip at £10, and include free ‘speed styling’ sessions, master classes on skincare and cosmetics and a clothing sale with everything, from designer to high street, at knockdown prices.

And then if you’re all dressed up with nowhere to go, later in the evening there’s a Rags to Riches Ball (£25 a ticket), where gorgeous designer clobber will be auctioned off for charity.

All the funds raised go to Robin Hood Ministries, a charity who work to improve the quality of life for poor communities in Romania, India, Nepal, Tanzania and Malawi.

Visit the Dress4Dignity website to bag your ticket or find out how you can donate clothes or funds towards the day.

The event takes place on Saturday 3rd October.

Tickets are now on sale via info@dress4dignity.com or 01225 712048 for either the morning session (10.00 – 12.30) or afternoon session (14.00- 16.30) and “Rags to Riches Ball” (eight ‘til late).

By Lucy Pavia