Ian Somerhalder talks 50 Shades of Grey

While you may know him as the steely-eyed Damon Salvatore in the Vampire Diaries now, hype would suggest that you might well know Ian Somerhalder as Christian Grey soon because he’s hotly tipped to be cast as the leading man in the 50 Shades of Grey movie.

While being asked about charity acts in an interview, talk quickly turned to the cult book and whether Ian thought Christian Grey would ever volunteer, to which he answered: “Of course [Christian] would volunteer for the foundation.”

Before continuing: “Grey is a total sucker for challenge and opportunity. He would somehow harness the corporate world to serve and obey the mission of the foundation, doing it with a sparkle in his eyes and that smile ‘cross his mouth.”

