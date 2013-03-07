HOT TREND: Celebs in florals

Michelle Obama, Fergie, Carey Mulligan and Lea Michelle are just some of the stars loving spring's hot trend; florals

The sun is out, the temperatures are rising (slowly) so we reckon it's officially time to make like Michelle O, Fergie, Carey Mulligan and Lea Michelle... Ditch the black and embrace one of spring's prettiest trends; florals.

Flower prints of every description from small and ditsy to big and bold to positively chintzy cropped up on the S/S catwalks. Whether you're into vintage fashion, a romantic vibe or something supremely stand-out, there's a floral frock just waiting to brighten up your day.

Glee's Lea Michele worked a wispy Etro maxidress with a painterly take on the flower look. With her long hair trailing over her shoulders the effect was all about that hippy luxe vibe.

The Black Eyed Pea's Fergie went for a bold floral rose print in her ruched Dolce & Gabbana dress. Matching her shoes to the roses and keeping her hair and make-up natural, this was a well styled floral print.

Michelle Obama donned Rachel Roy's pixelated print skirt – a modern way to wear the floral look on a very modern lady.

Oscar-winner Carey Mulligan graced the BAFTAs red carpet in another unsual take on the look in this floor-length Vionnet gown with grey and black florals scattered over the length of the gown.

By Pat McNulty