HOT TICKET: Dolce & Gabbana party for Naomi Campbell!

London Fashion Week drew to a glamorous close as Dolce & Gabbana threw supermodel Naomi Campbell a HUGE party to celebrate her 25th (year) career birthday!

And as if the party wasn’t enough, Dolce & Gabbana even launched a collection of limited edition Naomi T-shirts to raise money for Naomi’s charity – Fashion For Relief. Showcasing 14 key Naomi shots from top photographers including Patrick Demarchelier and Mario Testino, the Naomi tees are a little slice of fashion history!

The InStyle team were there to celebrate with the supermodel, along with a star-studded crowd including Naomi’s longtime pal and fellow supermodel Claudia Schiffer – who wore her favourite Naomi tee.

Raising the glamour stakes high, Lily Allen was there in a gorgeous muted floral Dolce & Gabbana shift dress, while Pixie Lott opted for a Dolce & Gabbana LBD. Alexandra Burke dropped by for a cocktail or two in a mid-length purple chiffon Dolce & Gabbana dress with a huge gold statement cuff.

Other Dolce & Gabbana clad celebs included Tess Daly, Daisy Lowe and Sugababes singer Amelie Berrabah.

By Tara Gardner