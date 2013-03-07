HOT PICS ALERT: David Beckham promotes his new underwear range for H&M!

Promoting his new bodywear range for H&M, David Beckham kept his clothes on for the launch…

After gazing up at the giant David Beckham for H&M bags which were dropped around London earlier this week, we’ve now switched to staring at these gorgeous pics of the man himself!

Appearing in front of fans and press to launch his new David Beckham Bodywear for H&M range, Becks posed like a pro in front of bronze statues of himself.

The doting dad of four unfortunately didn’t model the range this time, but teamed a cream cowl neck jumper with jeans and patent brogues.