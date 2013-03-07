HOT CELEB ALERT: Demi Moore tweets latest photo shoot

Demi Moore proves she has still got the X Factor during an exotic photoshoot

Demi Moore may be 47 but she still has the honed body, luscious locks and striking face of a woman half her age as she proved while modelling for the US edition of Harper's Bazaar.

Demi, who looked fabulous on the exotic photoshoot, posing with a friendly giraffe hit back at cruel comments on Twitter which slammed the mother of three for looking too old, 'I'm 47, how am I supposed to look?'. And personally, we couldn’t agree with Demi more.

Demi, who continues to wow on the red carpet, often on the arm of her hunky toyboy hubbie, Ashton Kutcher remains timelessly elegant and will be modelling for many a years to come - respect!

By Kat Webster