Hollywood's finest turn out in force for an evening of art and Chanel

Our thoughts are firmly turning to the approaching party season at the moment, but the A-list are one step ahead as a glittering party at LA Museum of Contemporary Art proved that Hollywood's holiday season has started early.
Saturday's Artist Museum Happening dinner and party was a who's who of Hollywood, with a guest list that name checked everyone from Rachel Bilson to Gwen Stefani and Kirsten Dunst.
Sponsorship from Chanel meant it could only ever have been a faultlessly stylish event, and from Chloe Sevigny's boy-meets-girl separates to Kate Bosworth's classic black look, it was a lesson in party dressing for all styles.
The guests caught up over a fabulous sit-down meal before perusing the celebrated gallery of modern art.
Ladies, take note - these starlets have set the bar for party season dressing!
By Hayley Spencer