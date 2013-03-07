Hollywood's finest turn out in force for an evening of art and Chanel

One ultra-stylish art gallery venue and the likes of Kirsten Dunst, Gwen Stefani and Kate Bosworth dressed to perfection in Chanel - the Artist Museum Happening party was one of Hollywood's best bashes of the year

Our thoughts are firmly turning to the approaching party season at the moment, but the A-list are one step ahead as a glittering party at LA Museum of Contemporary Art proved that Hollywood's holiday season has started early.

Saturday's Artist Museum Happening dinner and party was a who's who of Hollywood, with a guest list that name checked everyone from Rachel Bilson to Gwen Stefani and Kirsten Dunst.

Sponsorship from Chanel meant it could only ever have been a faultlessly stylish event, and from Chloe Sevigny's boy-meets-girl separates to Kate Bosworth's classic black look, it was a lesson in party dressing for all styles.

The guests caught up over a fabulous sit-down meal before perusing the celebrated gallery of modern art.

Ladies, take note - these starlets have set the bar for party season dressing!

By Hayley Spencer