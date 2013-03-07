Holly Golightly's favourite bar

Enjoy a Breakfast at Tiffany's experience with Chambord at the Brumus Bar & Restaurant

Panto? Passé. Treat yourself to some theatrical glamour: tickets are available for Christmas performances of Breakfast at Tiffany’s at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, starring Anna Friel.

Anna's been parading an amazing selection of frocks after the show each night and a little birdie tells us you might spot her in person at the Brumus Bar & Restaurant, right next door to the theatre.

Brumus is offering a Breakfast at Tiffany’s pre-theatre lunch or dinner package, of a two-course meal – we ♥ the chocolate pecan tart – and a specially created Truman Capote-esque cocktail.

Your InStyle correspondent was at the Brumus Bar on Friday testing the Holly Golightly – a delish (and potent) mix of Chambord, vermouth, citrus and earl grey tea-flavoured syrup. As glamorous as the girl herself.

You'll also receive a little going-away gift – a mini bottle of Chambord (the packaging is so Vivienne Westwood we could die). Slip it into your bag with a mini Moët and you’ve got all the ingredients for an on-the-go Kir Imperiale – Holly would be proud.

For tickets and information on the show, visit the Breakfast at Tiffany's theatre site. The show ends on 8 January 2010, so hurry!

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood