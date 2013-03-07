Hilary Swank wows at the BFI Film Festival premiere of Conviction!

Hilary Swank sizzles in Donna Karan as she premieres the gritty new drama Conviction at the BFI Film Festival in London!

Crossing over to English shores, Hilary Swank ups the style stakes once again, this time at the UK premiere of the launch of her new drama Conviction.

Stealing the show at the 54th BFI Film Festival screening, Hilary took to the red carpet in a metallic silver Donna Karan dress from the designer’s Resort 2011 collection. Teaming it with black Rene Caovilla Swarovski crystal hourglass heels, a silver clutch and sleek Hollywood curls, the star made a glamorous impression on London.

Her co-star Minnie Diver donned a Grecian-style petrol blue Marchesa gown as she wowed the crowds at the Vue cinema in London’s West End. Her Kimberly McDonald jewels, Rene Caovilla heels and glistening black accessories added a sultry star quality, while the detailed neckline drew attention to the actress' gorgeous hour-glass figure.

Conviction tells a heartfelt tale of a single mother who puts herself through law school in attempt to bring justice to her brother, who is wrongfully convicted of murder.

‘There is a part of you that has to be like, "This could never happen,"' Hilary told press about the extraordinary tale, which is based on a true story.

‘And then you realise that it is happening.'

The film directed by Tony Goldwyn, will be hitting UK screens early next year, and after some very glamorous appearances, we can’t wait to see Hilary hit the big screen too!

By Asha Joneja

