Hilary Swank wows at screening of new movie Conviction!

Hilary Swank and Juliette Lewis hit the screening of their new movie Conviction!

Hilary Swank wowed on the red carpet last night at the screening of her new gritty drama Conviction, hosted by The Cinema Society & Laura Mercier at the rather swish Soho Grand Hotel in New York

The actress who plays unemployed single mother Betty Anne Water in the movie, replaces her character's dreary dress for a stunning Herve Leger nude and grey metallic bodycon that shows off her super-toned curves. With a mini grey clutch, open toe heels, and topped with a sassy new blonde hair-do, she made a million dollar entrance!

Co-star Juliette Lewis went for a rock-chic look in a sizzling crimson lace, strapless dress, matching red lips and nails for a little extra glam. With her dark tousled locks and black strappy heels, Juliette made a stunning return to the red carpet!

Smiling next to his gorgeous co-stars, the rugged Sam Rockwell who plays Betty’s brother, pulled out all the stops as he worked a crisp, tailored suit and jet-black shirt.

The gripping drama is based upon the true story of single mum Betty Anne Water, who desperately trains as a lawyer so she can represent her wrongfully accused brother, Kenneth Waters, for the murder of Katharina Brow back in the 80s.

Conviction is released in UK cinemas early in 2011.

By Asha Joneja