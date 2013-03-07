High School Musical's Ashley Tisdale goes romantic in ruffles at DVD launch party in LA

High School Musical stars Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron and co join Ashley Tisdale to celebrate the launch of Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure DVD

It's been five years since they first met on the cast of High School Musical and last night the stars of the hit Disney movies showed friendships are still strong as they enjoyed a good old catch up to celebrate the launch of Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure DVD.

Ashley Tisdale, who played drama queen and High School diva Sharpay, embraced the trend for romantic ruffs, puffs and pleats as she arrived at the VIP bash in a fabulous girlie Farah Angsana 'Talisa' dress.

While Ashley went innocent in white, Vanessa Hudgens opted for an all-black ensemble, mixing sophisticated wide-legs with a sheer black blouse and finished her elegant look off with a long gold necklace.

What a style transformation!

By Annabelle Spranklen

