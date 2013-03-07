Helen Mirren and Bruce Willis team up at UK premiere of new movie Red!

Dame Helen Mirren joined co-stars Bruce Willis and Mary-Louise Parker for the premiere of new action-comedy Red!

Not one to beaten by a bit of British weather, Helen Mirren made a gorgeous appearance on the red carpet at the UK screening of her new movie Red.

A seasoned premiere pro, the 65-year-old actress worked a dramatic long black gown, most appropriately embellished with a sizzling sash of red, teamed with black Caovilla boots and sparkly hoop earrings.

And she even shared the secret to her flawless style, joking with press that it was down to; 'Hours of make-up and a good hair and make-up girl!’

Meanwhile, her dapper co-star Bruce Willis darted to the Dame’s rescue as one of her hoop earrings fell on the floor. What a hero!

Mary-Louise Parker also joined the duo as she arrived in a head-to-toe in black ensemble at the Royal Festival Hall. On trend in leather, the actress donned an Alice Temperley belted shift dress, with black fishnets and killer Prada leather lace up platforms for a fierce look as she bared the wet weather.

Red, an action-comedy based loosely on the three-issue comic book created by Warren Ellis and Cully Hamner, follows the story of top CIA agents who are framed. Frank (Bruce Willis), Joe (Morgan Freeman), Marvin (John Malkovich) and Victoria (Helen Mirren) must use their cunning teamwork to stay one step ahead of the game while taking us on a gripping ride into one of the Government’s biggest conspiracies!

Red will be hitting UK screens on 22 October, and with a star studded cast, it's sure to have us on the edge of our seats!

