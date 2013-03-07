Heidi Klum to launch two maternity lines

The celebrity mum and Victoria's Secret model has turned her love for all things maternity-related into a fashion line.

Not content with simply having a family of four beautiful children (the latest addition being three month old Lou Sulola) and an adoring husband in the form of rocker, Seal, supermodel and super mum Heidi Klum has now turned her talents to designing two lines of maternity wear for stylish expecting mums.

Like many women, Heidi found a lack of great maternity wear "I experienced fashion challenges during my four pregnancies and combined my knowledge of what works in terms of style, comfort and practicality to create these lines." With a dual career of fashion model and mum, the lady has some pretty solid expertise.

The lines in question are Lavish by Heidi Klum, which includes glamorous pieces for 'iconic style and seamless fit'. The second collection is Loved by Heidi Klum, a more affordable range of 14 bump-friendly items where stylish comfort is the priority. Both lines hit US website A Pea in the Pod on 12th February

Heidi said in a statement: "Being pregnant shouldn't stop you from being fashionable and feeling great about your changing body. It's an exciting journey,"

Lot onto heidiklum.destinationmaternity.com for more details.

By Pat McNulty