Heidi Klum shows off her post baby figure on the Victoria's Secret Catwalk

Just a month after giving birth Heidi Klum took to the catwalk to model for Victoria's Secret along with models Miranda Kerr, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Chanel Iman…

Victoria's Secret shows are always an extravagant spectacle. And when you've got Heidi Klum strutting her stuff along with a performance by Fergie Black Eyed Peas Ferguson, a choir, acrobatic dancers and some of the hottest models in the world you know it's going to be one big party!

Though Heidi Klum gave birth to her new daughter a mere five weeks ago she sashayed confidently onto the Victoria's Secret catwalk. Wearing a purple and green corset with tulle pouff skirt, huge applause rose from the audience the second she set foot front of stage.

Other models on the catwalk included Orlando Bloom's girlfriend, Miranda Kerr, Brit model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and fashion favourite Chanel Iman.

Fergie stormed the stage in an emerald green corset dress and performed a belting set to an enraptured audience which included celebrity guests Jay-Z, Gossip Girl Michelle Trachtenberg, Harvey Weinstein and Richard Branson.

By Pat McNulty