Heidi Klum designs for New Balance

Heidi Klum steps out in New York to launch her new clothing range for New Balance exclusive to Amazon.com.

The perfect model for her own clothing range, Heidi Klum stood tall in electric blue heels and a thigh-skimming dress from her new collection with New Balance, for its launch in New York.

The black and silver dress, with long sleeves and a dipping back, is one of the more glamorous examples from a collection that is, in the most part, comprised of great basics. A key to the design process, Heidi says, was finding the right blend of versatility and uniqueness, being comfortable but staying stylish.

Tunics, tops, leggings and coats are all available in great shapes with sharp detailing and all using good quality fabrics.

We particularly love the grey sweatshirt, with it’s extra wide round neck and appliqué shoulders you could wear it as easily out for lunch as you could in the gym.

She may have left her Angel wings behind her, having announced she would be stepping down as a representative of Victoria’s Secret earlier this month, but Heidi’s keeping busy and still looks fantastic.

The collection will be available to buy exclusively on Amazon in late October.

By Sarah Smith