Heidi Klum dazzles as Cleopatra at her Haunted Holiday party!

Never one to shy away from fancy dress, Heidi Klum’s Cleopatra costume dazzled the guests at her Haunted Holiday party.

The Victoria's Secret model teamed a shimmering feathered cloak with a gold, scaled maxi dress and matching headdress. She finished off the look with a full face of glitter make-up.

Heidi wows us year on year with the daring fancy dress costumes she sports for her annual Halloween parties. She's attended dressed as a dead body, a raven and a Transformer in previous years.

We thought we’d missed out on seeing her in an amazing costume this year though. Her usual October bash was cancelled when Hurricane Sandy hit New York.

We shouldn’t have worried - the Project Runway host and avid fancy dress fan decided to fundraise for the Red Cross clean up by inventing her own fancy dress holiday and dressing up for the occasion.