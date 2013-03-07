Have Take That for Christmas

Fancy Take That performing in your living room this festive season? InStyle’s Entertainment Editor, Danielle Hine, explains how.

Imagine having the Take That boys up close and (kind of) personal while you sit back, sip a glass of wine and fight with your friends over who’s your favourite. (Yeah, it’s teenage, but most of us still do it).

Mark Monday, 23 November in your diary because that’s when Take That Present: The Circus Live double DVD is out. This includes a two-hour DVD of their awe-inspiring Wembley Stadium show, alongside a one-hour DVD with more intimate performances of their biggest songs filmed at Abbey Road studios.

And, if you can’t get enough of those lovely TT harmonies (seriously, the boys can sing) then there’s also a fantastic live double CD out 30 November featuring both the Wembley Show and Abbey Road performances.

I was invited to attend an exclusive preview screening of the DVD yesterday, and all I can say is “oh. my. god.” I wish I’d had a bucket for my drool. It was most embarrassing.

Some highlights: Elephants (well, just one, but it was amazing), trapeze artists, tight-rope walkers, Jason in the most skin-tight trews ever seen on a man leaving literally nothing to the imagination; Howard’s “guns” (well, Howard’s body full stop); the ever-cutesy Mark in silver sequins (I had serious outfit envy); and Gary Barlow and his trusty keyboard (bless him, he still clearly hates the dance routines).

Put it this way, if I found the Take That boys in my Christmas stocking, I’d die happy. But in the meantime I’ll make do with the DVD thanks very much (are you reading this Mum?)

For further info go to www.takethat.com

By Danielle Hine