Harry Styles jets home after island holiday

Harry Styles has finally returned to Blighty after seeing in the New Year in style with a trip to New York and the Caribbean.

The One Direction star, who was enjoying a New Year break with Taylor Swift, flew back to the UK on Monday, no doubt ready to re-join 1D boys Zayn, Louis, Niall and Liam to promote their new single Kiss You.

And Harry’s beach break obviously gave One Direction plenty of inspiration for their new video, which features the boys clad in Hawaiian shirts and beach shorts as they surf imaginary waves.