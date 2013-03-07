Harry Styles jets back into London after NRJ Music Awards

A gleeful Harry Styles touched back down in Blighty after hitting the NRJ Music Awards 2013 in Cannes…

One Direction's promotional tour for current album, Take Me Home, isn't letting up, and after the boys' hit the NRJ Music Awards 2013 in Cannes, France, Harry Styles looked happy to be back in London yesterday.

SEE MORE HARRY STYLES PICTURES

Fresh from receiving the Best International Group award at the French awards, Harry was all smiles, and even stopped to pose with paps at Heathrow airport as he made his way through arrivals.

ONE DIRECTION PICTURES

Looking cool and laid-back, Harry wore a ribbed jumper, skinny jeans and suede boots and toted a black pea coition his arm.

WATCH ONE DIRECTION'S BEST MOMENTS...