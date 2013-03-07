Harry Styles gets in the Christmas spirit

One Direction’s Harry Styles drops of Taylor Swift before getting festive at a Christmas party

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift have been barely seen apart either side of the Atlantic but with a trip to Cologne on the cards, Taylor needed a lift to Manchester airport so Harry stepped in before heading to a friend’s Christmas party in Sheffield.

Heading to the university party late in the evening, Harry was the centre of attention and many of the girls took to Twitter to share photos of them with the singer.

Harry had already demonstrated his Christmas cheer by posting a picture of himself and a friend dressed up in festive jumpers. Well if they’re good enough for Harry Styles…

